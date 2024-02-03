Jane Austen’s Lady Susan - Little Colonel Playhouse

× Expand Little Colonel Playhouse Jane Austen’s Lady Susan

February 2, 3, 8, 9, & 10 Evening Performances from 7:30 – 10 pm

February 4 and 11 Matinee Performances from 2 – 5 pm

Tickets: Adults – $19/Seniors/Students – $17.

A play by Rob Urbinati, directed by Alyssa Rae Hendricks, and performed at the Little Colonel Playhouse. In this charming and fast-paced period comedy, Lady Susan, a young widow, flees London and arrives at the country home of her obliging brother-in-law and his suspicious wife. Soon to come – uninvited – are an eligible suitor, her willful daughter, her chatty confidante and a dimwitted bachelor. Lady Susan schemes for position and wealth, but all does not go according to plan as she and her daughter become rivals for the same man.

