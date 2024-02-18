Jax Hollow at The Southgate House Revival

Jax Hollow is an untamable force of nature. Hailing from Nashville by way of Western Massachusetts, The Berklee College Of Music graduate is bringing a much needed revival to rock with her fresh innocence and serious talent. Jax’s sound is a unique blend of Classic Rock, Blues, and Americana, combined with songwriting, riffs, ripping solos, and powerful vocals. Her debut record, “Underdog Anthems” was produced and engineered by music legend Michael Wagener (over 100 million records sold). She was the last artist to work with him before his retirement in 2022.

An independent music and event center located in a beautifully restored historic church.

