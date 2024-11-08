Jelly Roll The Beautifully Broken Tour at Rupp Arena

Multi-genre hit-making entertainer Jelly Roll brings his Beautifully Broken Tour 2024 to Lexington, KY, at Rupp Arena on Friday, November 8, 2024. The tour openers will be ERNEST, Shaboozey and Allie Colleen.

For more information, please call 859.233.4567 or visit rupparena.com/