Jennifer Dunham | The Mysteries | July 26 - September 20 Library card catalog cards are a thing of the past, but contain interesting information that can act as muse. For Jen Dunham's mixed media art, they act as the canvas and the book titles the inspiration for each scene that is beautifully rendered upon them. Each piece, created using pen and inks, colored pencil, soft pastels and watercolor pens is part of one of two series; "The Night Kitchen Mysteries" or "The Alice Mysteries". What is the mystery and is there an answer? Study each piece closely and find out for yourself!

