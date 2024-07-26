Jennifer Dunham  |  The Mysteries  - Lexington Arts League

Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505

Jennifer Dunham  |  The Mysteries  |  July 26 - September 20   Library card catalog cards are a thing of the past, but contain interesting information that can act as muse.  For Jen Dunham's mixed media art, they act as the canvas and the book titles the inspiration for each scene that is beautifully rendered upon them.  Each piece, created using pen and inks, colored pencil, soft  pastels and watercolor pens is part of one of two series; "The Night Kitchen Mysteries" or "The Alice Mysteries".  What is the mystery and is there an answer? Study each piece closely and find out for yourself!

Public Gallery Hours

Wednesday  12pm-5pmThursday  12pm-5pmFriday  12pm-5pm Saturday  12pm - 5pm​ Viewings also available by appointment

The Lexington Art League creates opportunities for Lexington area artists and those who appreciate their work. We do this by presenting an engaging and diverse exhibition program, sponsoring public events, providing arts education, and creating productive partnerships with other individuals and organizations.

