Jeremy Camp - Mountain Arts Center Prestonsburg

Between 2002 and 2023, Jeremy has released twelve albums, five of them RIAA- certified as Gold. He has sold over 6 million albums with 43 #1 singles across all formats. His music has earned him numerous awards and nominations across the Christian and secular music industries, including five GMA Dove Awards, Grammy nomination, three American Music Award nominations, and four ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Awards. Camp was named Billboard’s #2 Christian artist of the decade as well. Outside of music, in 2020 Jeremy had an international theatrical movie release called “I Still Believe” which hit #1 in the box office opening weekend. The film depicted his life story of love and loss of his first wife after a battle with cancer. Camp has always written songs about his experiences and continues to write from the deep places of his heart.

Special Guest: Caleb & John

Tickets: $95-$45

Showtime: 7PM

The Mountain Arts Center is State-of-the-Art venue that plays host to National Headlining Acts..

In October of 1996, the MAC hosted its grand opening and the music and cultural fabric of Eastern Kentucky has not been the same since. This beautiful facility houses a 1,044 seat theater, several large meeting rooms, a commercial recording studio, an art gallery, an arts education room and several individual instruction practice rooms.

