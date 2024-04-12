Jeremy Camp at SKyPAC

Between 2002 and 2023, Jeremy has released twelve albums, five of them RIAA-certified as Gold. He has sold over 6 million albums with 43 #1 singles across all formats. His music has earned him numerous awards and nominations across the Christian and secular music industries, including five GMA Dove Awards, Grammy nomination, three American Music Award nominations, and four ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Awards. Camp was named Billboard’s #2 Christian artist of the decade as well. Outside of music, in 2020 Jeremy had an international theatrical movie release called “I Still Believe” which hit #1 in the box office opening weekend. The film depicted his life story of love and loss of his first wife after a battle with cancer. Camp has always written songs about his experiences and continues to write from the deep places of his heart.

For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com