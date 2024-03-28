Jerry Garcia: A Bluegrass Journey Opening Weekend Celebration

The opening weekend of Jerry Garcia: A Bluegrass Journey Exhibition at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum launches with an immersive experience of exhibition tours, live music, historic panel discussions, and more to celebrate the bluegrass career of music icon, Jerry Garcia. The exhibition explores Garcia's early years as a banjo player, his deep connection to bluegrass, the influence it had on his legendary career. The exhibit will run for two years.

Opening weekend festivities include three days of concerts featuring the Sam Grisman Project and house band Leftover Salmon. Throughout the weekend they will be joined by special guests including Peter Rowan, David Nelson, Jim Lauderdale, Ronnie McCoury, Eric Thompson, Pete Wernick, and Kyle Tuttle. Attendees can expect more artists to be announced at a later date.

Also included in the $295 ticket are documentary screenings, exhibition tours with interactive displays, artist panel discussions, and advance access to exclusive merch.

For more information, please visit bluegrasshall.org/