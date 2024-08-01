Jersey Boys Presented By The Lexington Theatre Company – Lexington Opera House

“Oh, What A Night!” Come enjoy the show-stopping bio-musical Jersey Boys, and go behind the music of the iconic American doo-wop band, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. This gripping story features all the hit tunes you love including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes off You.” You’ll be dancing in your seat as you enjoy this Tony Award-winning Broadway Hit! The Lexington Theatre Company combines Broadway veterans, rising stars, and local professionals for a production that feels just like Broadway, crafted right here in Lexington.

Parental discretion is advised in language and content.

Aug 1 Thursday 7:30 PM

Aug 2 Friday 7:30 PM

Aug 3 Saturday 1:00 PM

Aug 3 Saturday 7:30 PM

Aug 4 Sunday 1:00 PM

For more information, please visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/