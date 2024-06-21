Jim Norton – Lexington Opera House

Jim Norton is a stand-up comedian, radio host, actor, and a twice NY Times bestselling author. Currently, he is the co-host of “The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show” on SiriusXM satellite radio. He has toured in clubs and theaters throughout the world for the last 30 years. His comedy specials can be seen on Netflix, MAX, Hulu, and Amazon. In addition to his stand-up specials, he has released 7 comedy albums. Throughout his career he has made multiple appearances on late night talk shows, and has appeared in several tv shows and films, including Martin Scorsese’s, The Irishman. A longtime fan of mixed martial arts, Jim is also the co-host of the official podcast of the UFC, "UFC Unfiltered with Jim Norton & Matt Serra. He lives in New York City.

For more information, please visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/