Jingle & Mingle in Dawson Springs

Join the Dawson Springs Area Chamber of Commerce as they ring in the holiday season! The Jingle & Mingle event will be held on Sunday, Nov. 19th featuring local businesses and guest vendors!

Each shopper will receive a “passport/punch card” which they can have stamped by the participating businesses while shopping during the open house event.

Once a shopper fills their passport - by visiting all of the participating businesses- they will be entered into a grand prize drawing!

For more information call (270) 797-4248 or follow on Facebook.