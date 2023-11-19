Jingle & Mingle in Dawson Springs

Downtown Dawson Springs Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408

Jingle & Mingle in Dawson Springs

Join the Dawson Springs Area Chamber of Commerce as they ring in the holiday season! The Jingle & Mingle event will be held on Sunday, Nov. 19th featuring local businesses and guest vendors! 

Each shopper will receive a “passport/punch card” which they can have stamped by the participating businesses while shopping during the open house event.

Once a shopper fills their passport - by visiting all of the participating businesses- they will be entered into a grand prize drawing!

For more information call (270) 797-4248 or follow on Facebook. 

Info

Downtown Dawson Springs Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Vacation & Holiday
Google Calendar - Jingle & Mingle in Dawson Springs - 2023-11-19 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jingle & Mingle in Dawson Springs - 2023-11-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jingle & Mingle in Dawson Springs - 2023-11-19 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jingle & Mingle in Dawson Springs - 2023-11-19 00:00:00 ical