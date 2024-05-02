Joanne Shaw Taylor - Grand Theatre Frankfort

Joanne Shaw Taylor – Only in her 30’s, she has become one of the most sought-after guitarists in the world of blues-rock. She released her first album on Ruf Records entitled “White Sugar” (2009), unleashing her distinct soulful voice on the world, and demonstrating a song writing prowess way beyond her years – the world of blues rock had a new star!

Over the past two decades, Joanne has proven herself as a prolific songwriter, releasing seven acclaimed albums under her belt, each increasingly more successful with her 2019 “Reckless Heart” breaking into the UK Top 20 Album Chart and cementing herself as one of the most important exports in British blues-rock.

Her latest album, (released 10/28/22) was recorded at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, is produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith and features Joe Bonamassa on “Won’t Be Fooled Again,” guitarist Carmen Vandenberg (Bones UK) on “Figure It Out,” cellist Tina Guo on “Fade Away” and music legend Dave Stewart on a cover of the Eurythmics classic “Missionary Man.”

For more information, please visit grandtheatre.thundertix.com/