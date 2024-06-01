John Anderson at SKyPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
John Anderson at SKyPAC
John Anderson started his music career performing solo around Florida before moving to Florida. He worked in construction – he was on the roofing crew for the new Grand Ole Opry House – before landing a contract with Warner Bros. Records.
After charting modestly in the late ‘70s, Anderson scored No. 1 hits in the ‘80s with “Wild and Blue,” “Swingin’,” and “Black Sheep.” After a brief career lull, he staged a major comeback in 1992 as “Straight Tequila Night” became his first No. 1 single in nine years. That momentum carried him into the 2000s, giving him 60 charting country singles in four consecutive decades.
For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com