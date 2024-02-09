John D’Orazio : Prismatic - Lexington Arts League

John D’Orazio | Prismatic | February 9 - April 5 Each of the paintings in the Prismatic series is intended to highlight the physical beauty that results when a prism refracts light into the visible color spectrum. I’ve tried to combine the beauty of a rainbow, which has long been a symbol of hope, with the ordered accuracy of mathematics. Just as rainbows appear in the sky after violent weather, these canvases can remind us that hope and optimism exist even amidst life's storms. Within each of us lies the ability to paint our own prisms of resilience, joy, and hope.Visit John's website, jadartstudio.com.

Public Gallery Hours

Wednesday 12pm-5pmThursday 12pm-5pmFriday 12pm-5pm Saturday 12pm - 5pm​ Viewings also available by appointment

The Lexington Art League creates opportunities for Lexington area artists and those who appreciate their work. We do this by presenting an engaging and diverse exhibition program, sponsoring public events, providing arts education, and creating productive partnerships with other individuals and organizations.

