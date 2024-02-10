Josh Gracin at The Virginia Theater

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2024 7:00 PM EST

THE VIRGINIA PRESENTS JOSH GRACIN

All ages (Under 18 must accompany ticket-holding adult, all parties must present ID)

General Admission | Standing Only

No refunds

Doors 6 p.m. / Show 7 p.m.

About Josh Gracin

Fans fell in love with Michigan native and former Marine, Josh Gracin, upon his ascension onto the Country charts in 2004 with, “I Want To Live.” The hits came in short order for Gracin – the chart-topper “Nothin’ To Lose,” “Stay With Me (Brass Bed),” and “We Weren’t Crazy” all hit high on the Billboard charts. And, as it does when an artist tastes success, the road beckoned. Gracin found himself thrust into the national spotlight.

Now, with the release of his new single, “Good For You,” Gracin is back on Country Radio. You’ve seen him live on stage. But, now with his new music, he’s ready to make an impact on fans. So, get ready, because you are truly about to know Josh Gracin as never before!

