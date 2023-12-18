Joyeux Noel - Crestwood Christian Church

to

Crestwood Christian Church 1882 Bellefonte Dr, Kentucky 40503

Joyeux Noel

The Center for Old Music in the New World and Musick’s Company present Joyeux Noel, Monday Dec 18th at 7:30 pm at our NEW location – Crestwood Christian Church. Join us for a celebration of sacred and secular holiday music from the 12th through the 17th century including French traditional carols and works by Charpentier. Admission by donation. 1882 Bellefonte Dr. Lexington, KY.

For more information, please visit centerforoldmusic.org/

Info

Crestwood Christian Church 1882 Bellefonte Dr, Kentucky 40503
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Joyeux Noel - Crestwood Christian Church - 2023-12-18 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Joyeux Noel - Crestwood Christian Church - 2023-12-18 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Joyeux Noel - Crestwood Christian Church - 2023-12-18 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Joyeux Noel - Crestwood Christian Church - 2023-12-18 19:30:00 ical