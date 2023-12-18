Joyeux Noel - Crestwood Christian Church

× Expand Laura Mentor Winter Concert

Joyeux Noel

The Center for Old Music in the New World and Musick’s Company present Joyeux Noel, Monday Dec 18th at 7:30 pm at our NEW location – Crestwood Christian Church. Join us for a celebration of sacred and secular holiday music from the 12th through the 17th century including French traditional carols and works by Charpentier. Admission by donation. 1882 Bellefonte Dr. Lexington, KY.

For more information, please visit centerforoldmusic.org/