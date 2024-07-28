Funniest Person In Louisville Opening Round

The 2024 Funniest Person In Louisville contest continues with an opening-round show at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown.

Comics from across the region compete in Semi-Pro and Amateur categories in hopes of moving on in the competition to be named the Funniest Person In Louisville.

The audience helps decide who advances.

Comedy, Food & Drink
502.724.8311
