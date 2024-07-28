× Expand Louisville Laughs Standup comics from across the region compete to be named Louisville's funniest

July 28 Funniest Person In Louisville Opening Round

The 2024 Funniest Person In Louisville contest continues with an opening-round show at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown.

Comics from across the region compete in Semi-Pro and Amateur categories in hopes of moving on in the competition to be named the Funniest Person In Louisville.

The audience helps decide who advances.

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/73063/t/tickets