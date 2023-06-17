Juneteenth at Lyric Theatre

Join us on June 17th, 2023, for a free and exciting celebration of African American culture and identity at Lyrics Juneteenth Celebration. As a leading Cultural Arts Center dedicated to showcasing the artistic expressions of African Americans, we are thrilled to offer live performances ranging from jazz and hip-hop to line-dancing, spoken word, DJ mixology, and even Opera. This event promises to be Lexington’s premier celebration of the oldest African American holiday, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people. Don’t miss this unique and unforgettable experience.

For more information call (859) 280-2218 or visit lexingtonlyric.com