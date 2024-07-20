Jungle Jam - MegaCorp Pavilion

MegaCorp Pavilion at OVATION 101 W 4th St, Newport, Kentucky 41071

Enjoy a day and experience never done before with Cincinnati Bengals fans from across the globe as Bengal Jim & Friends present the Inaugural Newport on the Levee Jungle Jam! Meet both current and former Bengals players, enjoy a large Bengals themed vendor section, LIVE music, a Bengals Kids Zone and more!

Located on the Ohio River in Newport, KY directly across the way from Cincinnati, OH, no other venue offers the flexibility, versatility, and intimacy of MegaCorp Pavilion.

For more information, please call 859.900.2294 or visit promowestlive.com/

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
859.900.2294
