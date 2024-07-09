Justin Timberlake at Rupp Arena

Justin Timberlake announced his first tour in 5 years with The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the first leg of his global outing will include 22-cities and wrap up in downtown Lexington at Rupp Arena on Tuesday, July 9.

Fans can expect to hear songs from his forthcoming new album Everything I Thought It Was, his latest single “Selfish” out now, and everyone’s favorite hits. Written by Timberlake, Louis Bell (Taylor Swift, Post Malone), Cirkut (Maroon 5, The Weeknd), Theron Thomas, Amy Allen and produced by Timberlake, Louis Bell and Cirkut, “Selfish” is the first taste of solo music from Justin since his 2018 Man of the Woods record. Justin’s sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was is out March 15th.

For more information, please call 859.233.4567 or visit rupparena.com/