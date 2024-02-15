KHSAA State Wrestling Tournament - Alltech Arena

he 2024 KHSAA State Wrestling Championships presented by UK HealthCare will be held February 15-17 at Alltech Arena, with the boys’ tournament taking place February 15-16 followed by the first-ever sanctioned girls’ state championship on February 17th.

The Alltech Arena is a 5,517-seat multi-purpose arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

