KHSAA State Wrestling Tournament - Alltech Arena

Kentucky Horse Park - Alltech Arena 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

he 2024 KHSAA State Wrestling Championships presented by UK HealthCare will be held February 15-17 at Alltech Arena, with the boys’ tournament taking place February 15-16 followed by the first-ever sanctioned girls’ state championship on February 17th.

The Alltech Arena is a 5,517-seat multi-purpose arena in Lexington, Kentucky. 

