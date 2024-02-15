KHSAA State Wrestling Tournament - Alltech Arena
to
Kentucky Horse Park - Alltech Arena 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
×
KHSAA State Wrestling Tournament - Alltech Arena
he 2024 KHSAA State Wrestling Championships presented by UK HealthCare will be held February 15-17 at Alltech Arena, with the boys’ tournament taking place February 15-16 followed by the first-ever sanctioned girls’ state championship on February 17th.
The Alltech Arena is a 5,517-seat multi-purpose arena in Lexington, Kentucky.
For more information, please visit kyhorsepark.com/
Info
Kentucky Horse Park - Alltech Arena 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Kids & Family