KINKY BOOTS at The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center
The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011
Music and Lyrics by Cyndi Lauper
Book by Harvey Fierstein
Original Broadway Production Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell
Based on the Miramax motion picture written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth
KINKY BOOTS, the winner of six Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, is a huge-hearted, high-heeled hit featuring music and lyrics by pop legend Cyndi Lauper. Factory owner Charlie is struggling to save his business when he meets Lola, a drag queen with a wildly exciting idea that just might save the day. Inspired by true events, KINKY BOOTS tells the story of a mismatched pair of friends who together learn that sometimes, the best way to fit in… is to stand out!
