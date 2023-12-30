KMAC Poetry Slam - Louisville
KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
KMAC Poetry Slams are one of Louisville's premiere slam poetry events. Taking place on the last Saturday of each month at 5:30 PM (unless otherwise noted), the Slam is a competition amongst local poets and juried by audience members. The Slam is presented in partnership with Lance Newman and Young Poets of Louisville.
For more information, please visit kmacmuseum.org/poetry-slam