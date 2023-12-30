KMAC Poetry Slam - Louisville

× Expand KMAC KMAC Poetry Slam. Image of Microphone.

KMAC Poetry Slam

KMAC Poetry Slams are one of Louisville's premiere slam poetry events. Taking place on the last Saturday of each month at 5:30 PM (unless otherwise noted), the Slam is a competition amongst local poets and juried by audience members. The Slam is presented in partnership with Lance Newman and Young Poets of Louisville.

For more information, please visit kmacmuseum.org/poetry-slam