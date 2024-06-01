KY History Day at Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History

Join us in celebrating Kentucky’s Birthday as our state turns 232. At this day-long event, experience what makes Kentucky so unique through its tourism, arts, and heritage. Kentucky represents a blending of cultures that will be celebrated through living history demonstrations, performances, and exhibitors.

Kentucky’s roots in bluegrass music have inspired the inaugural Kentucky History Day Oldtime Music Contest. More information on registration and contest guidelines will be posted soon.

The schedule will include activities from the Department of Parks, Kentucky Artisan Center, Kentucky Heritage Council, Kentucky Historical Society, Kentucky Horse Park, Fish and Wildlife Resources, Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, Kentucky Arts Council, the Kentucky Humanities Council, and many more.

For more information, please call 502.782.4144 or visit history.ky.gov/events