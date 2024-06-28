Karen Nyberg: "The Stars Are Alligned" Exhibit - National Quilt Museum

Karen Nyberg: "The Stars Are Alligned" Exhibit - National Quilt Museum

Since retiring from NASA in 2020, Karen Nyberg has been working in her home studio to create art that celebrates her time as an astronaut, life in space, her family, and her interest in Earth conservation. Karen’s medium of choice is fabric and thread:  “I love to create textile artworks. The process of puzzling the fabrics and textures together engages both the technical and creative sides of my brain.”

For more information, please call 270.442.8856 or visit quiltmuseum.org/

