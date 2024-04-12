× Expand Jeff Caven

Katt Williams at KFC Yum! Center

Comedy legend and Emmy® Award-winning actor Katt Williams announces THE DARK MATTER TOUR is coming to Louisville. The highly anticipated tour will make a stop at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville on April 12, promising a night of unparalleled comedy that breaks through boundaries and challenges the status quo.

