Keith Anderson at The Virginia Theater

SATURDAY, MARCH 16, 2024 7:00 PM EST

THE VIRGINIA PRESENTS KEITH ANDERSON

All ages (Under 18 must accompany ticket-holding adult, all parties must present ID)

General Admission | Standing Only

No refunds

View our refund policy, bag policy and other FAQs here: https://thevirginiaky.com/faq/

Doors 6 p.m. / Show 7 p.m.

About Keith Anderson

Singer/Songwriter Keith Anderson’s latest song, “I’ll Bring The Music” sums up Anderson to a T. He’s touring across the country launching music his own way. He hails from Miami, OK, and has co-written hits for other artists, most notably, “Lost In This Moment,” the No. 1 smash for Big & Rich which garnered him a CMA and ACM Song of the Year nomination.

Anderson also co-wrote the Grammy-nominated, “Beer Run (B Double E Double Are You In?)” for Garth Brooks and George Jones, “The Bed” for Gretchen Wilson and “Barn Burner” for Jason Michael Carroll. His debut CD, “Three Chord Country and American Rock & Roll,” was certified Gold and garnered two Top 10 hits (accompanied by two No. 1 music videos), “Pickin’ Wildflowers,” and “Every Time I Hear Your Name,” along with two Top 30 hits “XXL” and “Podunk”. This success prompted music trades Billboard and Radio & Records to name him country music’s No. 1 New Male Artist of 2005 and the top new solo country artist of the year. It wasn’t just his music that was getting attention.

Anderson was even named one of People Magazine’s “50 Hottest Bachelors”, and Men’s Fitness Magazine’s, “Ultimate Country Star”.

Anderson’s sophomore CD garnered the biggest hit of his career, “I Still Miss You,” which peaked at #2 and another Top 25 hit, “Sunday Morning In America.” Taking the lead with other gold and platinum artists, Anderson today is launching his music performing career by letting the fans help drive his music and passion.

