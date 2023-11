Kentucky Arts and Letters Day at The Berry Center

KENTUCKY ARTS & LETTERS DAY

November 11, 2023 11:00AM - 4:00PM

The Berry Center, New Castle, Kentucky

This year we are thrilled to be joined by the following authors reading and signing their work:

Wendell Berry, Tanya Berry, Kentucky Poet Laureate Silas House, Maurice Manning, Frank X Walker, Gray Zeitz, George Ella Lyon, Crystal Wilkinson, Robert Gipe, Erik Reece, Ron Davis AKA upfromsumdirt, Bernard Clay, and Trina Pfeiffer.

Space is limited, so reserve your seat early.

For more information call 743.1820 or 845.9200 or visit berrycenter.org