Kentucky Author Forum Presents Ann Patchett with Kevin Wilson at Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

University of Louisville

Kentucky Author Forum Presents

Ann Patchett with Kevin Wilson

Ages: All ages

5:00 PM - Wine and Cheese Reception, Carmichael’s pre-signed book sale in the lobby

6:00 PM - Interview in the Bomhard Theater

7:00 PM - Q&A with audience in Bomhard Theater

($35 Package includes all evening events before 7:30 PM)

7:30 PM - Ticketed Dinner with author and interviewer at Muhammad Ali Center

($165* Dinner package includes all events, plus dinner)

Ann Patchett is the author of several novels, works of nonfiction, and children's books. She has been the recipient of numerous awards including the National Humanities Medal, PEN/Faulkner, the Women's Prize in the U.K., and the Book Sense Book of the Year. Her novel The Dutch House was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. Her work has been translated into more than thirty languages. TIME magazine named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World. She lives in Nashville, Tennessee, where she is the owner of Parnassus Books.

With Chekhovian wisdom and her customary genius for enveloping storytelling, Patchett follows up her bestselling The Dutch House with a different take on family, love, and growing up.

Tom Lake probes many aspects of love—from the turbulence of youthful passion to the contentment of marriage to the welcome embrace of family when the outside world falls apart.

"A swoony, luminous reminder about the endurance of love and happiness in a broken world.” — Oprah Daily

"Patchett is at the top of her game." — Publishers Weekly (starred review)

“Poignant and reflective, cementing Patchett’s stature as one of our finest novelists.” — Kirkus Reviews (starred review)

Kevin Wilson is the author of six books, most recently Nothing to See Here, a New York Times bestseller and a Read with Jenna Book Club selection, and Now is Not the Time to Panic. His fiction has appeared in many publications including Ploughshares, Southern Review, One Story, and A Public Space. Additionally, his writing has appeared in Best American Short Stories 2020 and 2021, as well as The PEN/O. Henry Prize Stories 2012. Wilson is an Associate Professor in the English Department at the University of the South.

The Kentucky Author Forum series is produced by Mary Moss Greenebaum, and is sponsored by the Owsley Brown II Family, Bittners, and LDG Development. Other partners include Carmichael's Bookstore, Courier-Journal, KET, and Kentucky Performing Arts.

“Great Conversations created in Louisville and heard Nationwide.”

The University of Louisville Kentucky Author Forums are made available to PBS member stations nationwide, under the title Great Conversations. KAF is the only Louisville cultural program to be broadcast nationally. ​Forums are also recorded as podcast episodes, called Great Podversations, which are distributed by Louisville Public Media, and available on iTunes, NPR, Spotify, Stitcher, and most other podcast apps.

For more information, please visit kentuckyperformingarts.org/