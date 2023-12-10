Kentucky Bach Choir performs J.S.Bach's "Christmas Oratorio" - Lexington

× Expand The Kentucky Bach Choir and Orchestra

Kentucky Bach Choir performs J.S.Bach's "Christmas Oratorio"

The Kentucky Bach Choir and Orchestra will present parts 4 through 6 of J.S. Bach’s “Christmas Oratorio.” We will be joined by guest soloists Chloe Boelter, soprano; Melissa Snow-Groves, mezzo-soprano; Dylon Crain, tenor; and Jeremy Kelly, bass. The Oratorio will be sung in German and performed at Baroque pitch and with instrumentation featuring period wind instruments.

Discounted ticket prices (advance online) are $30 (general); $25 (seniors 65+); $10 students at https://tinyurl.com/KYBach2023 or at the door (general admission and seniors, respectively) $35/$30. (No student discounts at the door.)

For more information, please visit tinyurl.com/KYBach2023