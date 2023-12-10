Kentucky Bach Choir performs J.S.Bach's "Christmas Oratorio" - Lexington
First Presbyterian Church Lexington 174 N. Mill St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507
The Kentucky Bach Choir and Orchestra
Kentucky Bach Choir performs J.S.Bach's "Christmas Oratorio"
The Kentucky Bach Choir and Orchestra will present parts 4 through 6 of J.S. Bach’s “Christmas Oratorio.” We will be joined by guest soloists Chloe Boelter, soprano; Melissa Snow-Groves, mezzo-soprano; Dylon Crain, tenor; and Jeremy Kelly, bass. The Oratorio will be sung in German and performed at Baroque pitch and with instrumentation featuring period wind instruments.
Discounted ticket prices (advance online) are $30 (general); $25 (seniors 65+); $10 students at https://tinyurl.com/KYBach2023 or at the door (general admission and seniors, respectively) $35/$30. (No student discounts at the door.)
For more information, please visit tinyurl.com/KYBach2023