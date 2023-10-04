Kentucky Center for Traditional Music MidSemester Concert

The Kentucky Center for Traditional Music (KCTM) will hold its “Sounds of Our Heritage” mid-semester concert on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Rowan County Arts Center at 7 p.m. The event will feature performances from all sections of the student ensemble. KCTM students will present a variety of musical styles, including Bluegrass, string band, and old-time country music. Admission is free, and the concert is open to the public. Located in the heart of the Bluegrass State, where Bluegrass, old-time, and country music history has its roots, KCTM preserves, teaches, helps develop, and celebrates our rich mountain heritage. KCTM offers an opportunity to study with musicians who have performed with legends like Johnny Cash and at the Grand Ole Opry and to learn from professionals about performance, history, recording, the music industry, and more.

For more information, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/kctm , email kctm@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-9001.

