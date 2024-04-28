Kentucky Derby Festival Volleyball Classic

2024 marks the 35th Annual Derby Festival Volleyball Classic. It’s one of the largest and oldest outdoor volleyball tournaments in the country featuring sand and grass volleyball for all levels of play including Coed, Men’s, Women’s – Doubles, Triples, Quads, and Sixes.

The Volleyball Classic is a tradition that has been passed along to many generations of volleyball players. It’s a great way for volleyball players of all ages and skill levels to participate in an official Derby Festival Event.

Spectators are welcome to attend and watch some exceptional volleyball!

Contributing Sponsors: ASICS and Mikasa.

For more information, call The Volleyball Connection 502.582.3530 or visit BaxterJacks.com.

Saturday, April 21, 2024

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM: Sand Division at Baxter Jacks

Sunday, April 21, 2024

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM: Sand Division at Baxter Jacks

Saturday, April 27, 2024

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM: Grass Division at Seneca Park

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM: Sand Division at Baxter Jacks

Sunday, April 28, 2024

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM: Grass Division at Seneca Park

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM: Sand Division at Baxter Jacks

