Block Party Presented by Churchill Downs, Humana & Park Community Credit Union

The Kentucky Derby Festival’s Block Party returns for the third year on Saturday, April 13 at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center. The free event debuted in 2022 with the support of Churchill Downs and Humana and the Derby Festival’s Derby Equity and Community Initiative (DECI). Another Louisville-based company, Park Community Credit Union, has joined forces in 2023 as a new Presenting Sponsor of the day-long event, held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Block Party has become a new annual tradition on the Derby Festival’s line-up of more than 70 springtime events and shines the spotlight on talent and resources throughout Louisville, including minority-owned businesses in West Louisville. Guests can enjoy an all-day celebration featuring cuisine from local food trucks, live entertainment, a shopping marketplace, wellness activations, a vendor fair, programming and more.

In addition to partnerships with Churchill Downs, Humana and Park Community Credit Union, several community members and groups continue to play a role in the production of the Block Party event.

From food and shopping to entertainment and health and wellness, Block Party 2023 highlights include:

Attendees can enjoy double the food options this year with a variety of cuisine from more than 20 local food trucks and vendors.

A Community Village featuring nearly 20 minority-owned local non-profit groups, all with missions to help meet the needs of residents of the West Louisville community.

Live entertainment will take place throughout the day on the music stage sponsored by Ford Motor Company. The line-up includes musical performances by groups and solo artists, as well as visual artists, DJs, dancers, poets, theater acts, spoken word, comedy.

MELANnaire Marketplace will feature more than 60 vendors and merchants highlighting Black entrepreneurs. This local shopping marketplace is a one-stop shop for spring fashions, Derby attire, hats, accessories, gourmet food and more.

The Norton Healthcare Health and Wellness Center will be onsite offering complimentary health screenings to guests.

Children’s activities include inflatables and face painting.

Admission to Block Party is FREE.

Parking at the venue will also be FREE thanks to the partnership with Park Community Credit Union.

No outside food or drinks can be brought into the venue.

For more information, please call 800.928.3378 or visit discover.kdf.org/