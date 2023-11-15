Veterans Distillery Spotlight at Kentucky Derby Museum

November 15

Hosted by Fred Minnick

A salute to Veterans panel discussion and whiskey tasting with Veteran-owned brands.

Paul Tomaszewski (U.S. Army), Owner of MB Roland, Will Summers (U.S. Army and Green Beret), Owner of Horse Soldier Rick Franco (U.S. Marine Corp) and Mike Trott (U.S. Air Force), Owners of Four Branches

Featured Whiskeys:

MB Roland Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

MB Roland Kentucky Straight Corn Whiskey

Horse Soldier Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey

Horse Soldier Barrel Strength Bourbon Whiskey

Four Branches Founder’s Blend

Veterans and Active Duty Military are eligible to receive a $25 discount for the November 15th event. Use promo code VETERAN23 at checkout.

(Promo code will only be applied once per transaction. Promo code not available on Series ticket pricing.)

Also, Vets and Active Duty Military get free entry to the Museum all day on November 15!

For more information call 502.637.1111 or visit derbymuseum.org/