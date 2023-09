Peerless Distilling

September 27

Hosted by Fred Minnick

Featured Whiskey Tastings:

Peerless Small Batch Rye

Peerless Small Batch Bourbon

Peerless Double Oak Bourbon

Peerless Double Oak Rye

Peerless High Rye

For more information call 502.637.1111 or visit derbymuseum.org/