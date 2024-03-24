Kentucky Derby Museum Hat Show

Spring is in the air, so grab your friends and head to the Kentucky Derby Museum Hat Show!

Get an exclusive look at the latest couture designs from the Kentucky Derby Museum’s featured milliners at this one-of-a-kind event.

Enjoy unlimited mimosas, complimentary screw drivers and bloody marys! Grab some brunch bites before the models hit the runway at noon to show off the latest hat and jewelry trends.

Plus, a DJ will keep the party going while milliners help you plan your signature Derby look.

For more information, please call 800.928.3378 or visit discover.kdf.org/