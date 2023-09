Hidden Barn Sensory Experience with Jackie Zykan at Kentucky Derby Museum

Hidden Barn Sensory Experience with Jackie Zykan

October 26

Q&A with Fred Minnick

An in-depth sensory seminar featuring Hidden Barn’s Master Blender Jackie Zykan. Jackie will lead attendees through a palate sensitivity test, followed by a thought-provoking discussion with Bourbon and food pairings.

Featured Whiskeys & Food Pairings:

Hidden Barn Series 1 Batch 23B

Fried and marinated Brussels Sprouts

Burrata Crostini with Ripe Apricot Slice and Fresh Tarragon Sprinkle

Hidden Barn Series 2 Batch 2

Smoked Salmon Dip Crostini

Bacon Wrapped Seared Scallop with Micro Arugula

Hidden Barn Single Barrel #1091

Seared Filet Bite Over Mini Grit Cake with a Demi Drizzle

Hidden Barn Madeira Finish

Comfy Cow Hidden Barn Ice Cream

For more information call 502.637.1111 or visit derbymuseum.org/