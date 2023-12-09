Kentucky Opry Christmas

The sights and sounds of the holiday season come alive each year when the Kentucky Opry presents its annual show “A Country Christmas”. The show features a wide assortment of your favorite country Christmas Classics and tells the biblical story of Christ’s birth through song and recitation.

Bring your family, church group, or senior group and join us in celebrating this Christmas season with Country Classics and fabulous new Christmas songs, duets, medleys, and more. This show is sure to get you in the holiday spirit and remember “ Jesus is the Reason for the Season”.

For more information call 270.527.3869 or visit kentuckyopry.com/