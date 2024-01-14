Kentucky Quilts and Quiltmakers - Frazier History Museum

× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Kentucky Quilts and Quiltmakers

Join author Linda LaPinta as we discuss her new book Kentucky Quilts and Quiltmakers: Three Centuries of Creativity, Community, and Commerce. As LaPinta says, we’ll consider quilts “through the lens of Kentucky history, women’s history, social history, the history of race relations, gateways to our past and doorways to our current state.” Special guests will include quilt artists “Sunshine Joe” Mallard and MJ Kinman, each of whom is featured in LaPinta’s book. They will share their quilting journeys and some of the stories behind their breathtaking quilts. Registrar and manager of collections engagement Tish Boyer will be on hand to show and discuss quilts from the Frazier Museum’s collection. Guests can purchase copies of Kentucky Quilts and Quiltmakers from the museum’s shop and the author will be available to sign them.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Kentucky Quilts and Quiltmakers

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Frazier History Museum

Frazier Winter Book Club (Members Only): 1–2 p.m.

Public Program: 2–3 p.m.

Admission (Registration Required; Includes Museum Access): $14 (Free to Frazier Members)

For more information, please visit fraziermuseum.org/