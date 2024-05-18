Kentucky Sheep and Fiber Festival - Lexington

Masterson Station Park 3051 Leestown Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Kentucky Sheep and Fiber Festival - Lexington

The Kentucky Sheep and Fiber Festival will once again showcase some of the nation's best fiber artists as well as offer workshops, demonstrations, and vendors with supplies for knitting, spinning, weaving, dyeing, and crocheting. Patrons can also enjoy products from Kentucky Proud food producers. Pre-registration for the workshops is required. Visit the event website to register.

For more information, please visit lexingtonky.gov/calendar/events

