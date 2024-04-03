Kentucky Spring Premier Horse Show - Alltech Arena

The Kentucky Spring Premier Horse Show will celebrate the thirty-fifth Anniversary in 2024, growing from a two day show with 175 horses the first year to a four day show which annually attracts more than 300 entries. The show features classes for American Saddlebreds, Hackneys, Morgans, Roadsters and Saddle Seat Equitation in the beautiful setting of the Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park. Come enjoy spring in the Bluegrass of Kentucky April 3-6, 2024.

The Alltech Arena is a 5,517-seat multi-purpose arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

For more information, please visit kyhorsepark.com/