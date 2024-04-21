Kentucky Symphony Presents Long Live the King

(The King of Instruments)

2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 21, 2024

St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, (Covington)

The KSO celebrates the Hyde Park United Methodist Church’s Organ Series’ 20th Anniversary, and follows with an NKY encore performance at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption. Organist Brenda Portman is featured in works by Reed, Barber and Saint-Säens, paying homage to the king (of instruments). All Hail!

For more information visit kyso.org