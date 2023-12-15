Kentucky Symphony Presents Merry Christmas, Darling

× Expand Denise Parraco Denise Parraco

In 1978 The Carpenters recorded a Christmas album that included nearly every tune we associate with the Yuletide season — sacred to jazzy, classical to pop. With the help of our arranger Terry LaBolt and vocalist Denise Parraco, the KSO will bring a similar soundtrack to Greaves Concert Hall on two evenings — December 15 & 16, guaranteed to put you in a festive spirit. Join us for our Christmas Frappé.

For more information call 859-431-6216 or visit kyso.org