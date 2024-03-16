Kentucky Symphony Presents Swan Songs
Greaves Concert Hall at NKU Nunn drive, Highland Heights, Kentucky 41099
(The two final works of Wagner and Bruckner)
7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2024
Near the end of their lives, two master Romantic period composers penned reflective, spiritual masterpieces: Wagner’s final opera seeks the Holy Grail; Bruckner dedicated his last symphony to “Almightly God.”
Richard Wagner Parsifal Act I & III Selections (re-constructed by Andrew Gourlay)
Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 in D Minor (unfinished)
For more information visit kyso.org