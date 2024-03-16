Kentucky Symphony Presents Swan Songs

Greaves Concert Hall at NKU Nunn drive, Highland Heights, Kentucky 41099

(The two final works of Wagner and Bruckner)

7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 162024

Greaves Concert Hall, NKU

Near the end of their lives, two master Romantic period composers penned reflective, spiritual masterpieces: Wagner’s final opera seeks the Holy Grail; Bruckner dedicated his last symphony to “Almightly God.”

Richard Wagner Parsifal  Act I & III Selections  (re-constructed by Andrew Gourlay)

Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 in D Minor (unfinished)

For more information visit kyso.org

Greaves Concert Hall at NKU Nunn drive, Highland Heights, Kentucky 41099
859.431.6216
