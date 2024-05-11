Kentucky Symphony Presents The Jumpin’ Jive

The Jumpin’ Jive

(Legacies of early 20th c. black musician/composers)

7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2024

Greaves Concert Hall, NKU

Kathy Wade, Deondra Means and more join the KSO Newport Ragtime Band to perform and relate the stories of authentic ragtime, blues, stride, Dixieland, early jazz, swing and boogie-woogie from the 1890s-1930s by Lil Hardin Armstrong, Eubie Blake, Cab Calloway, James Europe, W.C. Handy, Scott Joplin, Artie Matthews, Jelly Roll Morton, Clarence Smith, Fats Waller and more. Hep-Hep!

For more information visit kyso.org