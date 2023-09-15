Kentucky Wood Expo at Masterson Station

Kentucky Wood Expo

The Kentucky Wood Expo will feature over 100 inside and outside exhibits and demonstrations for everyone to enjoy. Sawmill, pallet, logging, secondary, and all types of wood processing machinery will be on display along with a wide range of support services. Inside and outside exhibit space is still available and it is not too late to get signed up to participate. Educational displays will also be present and a number of groups will be available to talk forest management and the promising future of the wood industry in Kentucky. Landowner and Logger education classes will be conducted during the show on both days which will provide plenty of advice on how to properly manage forests and the many benefits that they provide to everyone.

For more information call (502) 695-3979 or visit kywoodexpo.com