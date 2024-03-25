Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame Ceremony 2024

Event at the Kentucky Theatre in Lexington.

The induction ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 at the Kentucky Theatre in Lexington, KY. The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

The Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning created the Hall of Fame in 2012 to recognize Kentucky writers whose work reflects the character and culture of our Commonwealth, and to educate Kentuckians about the state's rich literary heritage.

For a writer to be eligible for the Hall of Fame, he or she must have been born in or had a significant connection to the Commonwealth of Kentucky and published work of enduring merit. Selection to the Hall of Fame involves a four-step process. Nominations are made by the public and evaluated by a Carnegie Center committee, which provides a long list to the Kentucky Arts Council. An arts council committee, which includes some of the state’s best-known writers, ranks the nominees for final selection by the Carnegie Center staff.

For more information call (859) 254-4175 or visit Carnegiecenterlex.org