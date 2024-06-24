× Expand Newport on the Levee Kiddos having fun at Kids Crew

Kids Crew at Newport on the Levee

Attention little explorers! It’s playtime on the Levee! Bring your little ones for weekly adventures featuring face painters, storytellers, magicians, crafts and more!

Upcoming Playdates:

June 24th: Speech Pathology presented by Cincinnati Children’s

July 1st: Fit 4 Mom Mini Strides

July 8th: Nutrition and Orthopedics presented by Cincinnati Children’s

July 15th: Pediatric Antibiotic Allergy Testing presented by Cincinnati Children’s

July 22nd: Vision presented by Cincinnati Children’s

July 29th: Newport Fire & Police Department

August 5th: Fit 4 Mom Mini Strides

August 12th: Dance Party

August 19th: Kids Fitness

August 26th: Newport Fire & Police Department

The event is complimentary to attend.

For more information call (859) 291-0550 or visit newportonthelevee.com/events