Kids Crew at Newport on the Levee
to
Newport on the Levee 1 Levee Way, Newport, Kentucky 41071
Newport on the Levee
Kiddos having fun at Kids Crew
Kids Crew at Newport on the Levee
Attention little explorers! It’s playtime on the Levee! Bring your little ones for weekly adventures featuring face painters, storytellers, magicians, crafts and more!
Upcoming Playdates:
June 24th: Speech Pathology presented by Cincinnati Children’s
July 1st: Fit 4 Mom Mini Strides
July 8th: Nutrition and Orthopedics presented by Cincinnati Children’s
July 15th: Pediatric Antibiotic Allergy Testing presented by Cincinnati Children’s
July 22nd: Vision presented by Cincinnati Children’s
July 29th: Newport Fire & Police Department
August 5th: Fit 4 Mom Mini Strides
August 12th: Dance Party
August 19th: Kids Fitness
August 26th: Newport Fire & Police Department
The event is complimentary to attend.
For more information call (859) 291-0550 or visit newportonthelevee.com/events