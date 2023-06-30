Kids Carnival Night at RiverPark Center

Kids Carnival at RiverPark Center

Get ready for an exciting and fun-filled evening at the Kids Carnival at Riverpark Center on June 30 from 6 to 10:30 pm with Eyewitness News guest Gretchen Ross.

There will be a range of activities for kids to enjoy including Mimes, Carnival Games, Face Painting, Balloon Art, a Photo Booth, and much more.

The carnival games are $1 per game or get an unlimited plays armband for $25.

We invite you to watch the Arts Teach Kids Junior performance of James and the Giant Peach at 6 PM, followed by a screening of the beloved classic, Mary Poppins, at dusk.

Bring your friends and family for a night full of laughter, excitement, and unforgettable memories at the Kids Carnival at Riverpark Center on June 30 at 6 PM!

For more information, please visit riverparkcenter.org/