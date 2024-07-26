Kim Comstock | Pairs - Lexington Arts League

Kim Comstock | Pairs | July 26-September 20 Traditionally, serious portraiture has been used to document or elevate someone’s position, or to preserve the cherished image of a loved one. But with a double portrait, the dynamic shifts- now the painting is about a relationship, rather than about a single person. It is much more intimate and ephemeral. This exhibit explores the relationships between pairs- siblings, lovers, friends, and the implicit third person in the room, the artist.

