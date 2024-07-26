Kim Comstock  |  Pairs  - Lexington Arts League

to

Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505

Kim Comstock  |  Pairs  - Lexington Arts League

Kim Comstock  |  Pairs  |  July 26-September 20    Traditionally, serious portraiture has been used to document or elevate someone’s position, or to preserve the cherished image of a loved one. But with a double portrait, the dynamic shifts- now the painting is about a relationship, rather than about a single person. It is much more intimate and ephemeral. This exhibit explores the relationships between pairs- siblings, lovers, friends, and the implicit third person in the room, the artist.

Public Gallery Hours

Wednesday  12pm-5pmThursday  12pm-5pmFriday  12pm-5pm Saturday  12pm - 5pm​ Viewings also available by appointment

The Lexington Art League creates opportunities for Lexington area artists and those who appreciate their work. We do this by presenting an engaging and diverse exhibition program, sponsoring public events, providing arts education, and creating productive partnerships with other individuals and organizations.

For more information, please visit lexingtonartleague.org/

Info

Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
Art & Exhibitions
859.254.7024
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Kim Comstock  |  Pairs  - Lexington Arts League - 2024-07-26 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kim Comstock  |  Pairs  - Lexington Arts League - 2024-07-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kim Comstock  |  Pairs  - Lexington Arts League - 2024-07-26 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kim Comstock  |  Pairs  - Lexington Arts League - 2024-07-26 00:00:00 ical