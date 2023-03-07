Kingdom Choir in Concert at Glema Mahr

× Expand Kingdom Choir Kingdom Choir

London’s The Kingdom Choir™ is best known for their show-stopping performance at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The group’s performance of “Stand By Me,” seen by a global audience of over two billion, instantly catapulted the Choir to worldwide fame. Founded in 1994 by award-winning conductor Karen Gibson, the choir draws from various Christian traditions and is dedicated to creating a sound that reflects the community they share through their warm energy and enthusiastic performances.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org